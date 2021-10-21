Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $78.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.59% from the stock’s current price.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $75.14.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,281,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 40.9% during the second quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 32,885,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,710,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,536 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.