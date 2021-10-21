Apple (AAPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.26 on Thursday. Apple has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apple stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Apple worth $17,237,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.