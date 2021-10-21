Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Sells $24,645,505.98 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.48. 61,314,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,792,523. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

