Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.1% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 167,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,691,830 shares of company stock worth $397,338,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.28. 799,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,933,344. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

