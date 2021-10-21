Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

