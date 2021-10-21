AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,158,624 shares.The stock last traded at $93.98 and had previously closed at $93.33.

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $9,395,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,035 shares of company stock worth $30,698,305 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

