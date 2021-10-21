Apron Network Price Up 13.1% This Week (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00197779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00098446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.