AptarGroup (ATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR opened at $128.16 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.