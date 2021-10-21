Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

