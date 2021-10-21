Aragon Court Market Capitalization Achieves $35.58 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $35.58 million and approximately $138,805.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00196607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

