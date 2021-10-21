Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARMK. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aramark by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

