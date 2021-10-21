ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.83

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.83, but opened at $31.73. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 41,064 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 14.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

