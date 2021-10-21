ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.83

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.83, but opened at $31.73. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 41,064 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 14.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
