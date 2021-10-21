Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $91.95

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.95, but opened at $89.03. Arch Resources shares last traded at $90.71, with a volume of 1,577 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $205,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

