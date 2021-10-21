Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $91.95

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.95, but opened at $89.03. Arch Resources shares last traded at $90.71, with a volume of 1,577 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $205,000.
Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
