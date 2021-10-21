Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3,116.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Arconic worth $61,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 138,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arconic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after buying an additional 101,330 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Arconic by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,318,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,937,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after buying an additional 289,257 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.94. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.