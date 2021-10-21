Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.85. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

