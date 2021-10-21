Arepacoin Price Up 47.3% Over Last 7 Days (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $67,911.99 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,181,662 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars.

