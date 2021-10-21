Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 276,700 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,148,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

