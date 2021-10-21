Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ares Management in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

ARES opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $81.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after buying an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after buying an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after buying an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after buying an additional 221,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,190,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

