Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.99

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 23652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARBK shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

