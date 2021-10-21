Arion (ARION) Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $55,746.52 and $15.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00072175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00102523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,575.68 or 0.99908928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.47 or 0.06495760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,842,318 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.