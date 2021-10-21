Arqma Market Cap Tops $835,649.76 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $835,649.76 and approximately $10,753.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,696.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.60 or 0.06519645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.00315894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $625.76 or 0.00998070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00089546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.61 or 0.00438006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00272754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00257418 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,110,664 coins and its circulating supply is 11,066,121 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

