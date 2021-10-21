Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,046,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,880,000 after acquiring an additional 131,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $162.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.95 and a twelve month high of $164.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

