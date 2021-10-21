Arweave (AR) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $54.39 or 0.00086725 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $32.04 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021231 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

