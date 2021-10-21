Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ABG opened at $215.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.59. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $219.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

