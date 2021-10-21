Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 25,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 213,615 shares.The stock last traded at $143.58 and had previously closed at $145.00.

Several research firms have commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.56 and a 200 day moving average of $137.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.