ASD Market Cap Achieves $348.98 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $348.98 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00101695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00190531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

