ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €780.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €699.25 ($822.65).

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.