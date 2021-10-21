ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,251 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $121,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $767.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $808.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

