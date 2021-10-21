ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.09 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.0938 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89.

ASML has raised its dividend payment by 118.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ASML has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASML to earn $19.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $19.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $787.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,173. ASML has a one year low of $357.38 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $322.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $808.16 and a 200 day moving average of $725.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

