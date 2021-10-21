ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €699.25 ($822.65).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

ASML Company Profile

