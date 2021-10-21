ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $767.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $808.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $725.52. The firm has a market cap of $314.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

