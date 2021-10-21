ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $767.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $314.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $808.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $725.52. ASML has a one year low of $357.38 and a one year high of $895.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

