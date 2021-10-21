Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

