Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $51.57.
In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.
