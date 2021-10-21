Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.68. Approximately 2,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 245,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $1,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 31.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

