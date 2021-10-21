Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on ASPU. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
ASPU opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.65.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
