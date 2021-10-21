ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAZY. Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

