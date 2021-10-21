ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages recently commented on ASAZY. Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.82.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
