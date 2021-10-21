Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.34.

Assurant stock opened at $164.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant has a 52 week low of $118.58 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

