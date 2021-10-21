Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.96

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 240.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

