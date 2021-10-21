AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

AZN opened at GBX 8,795.36 ($114.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,558.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,204.99. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £136.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

