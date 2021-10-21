AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report sales of $10.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.23 billion and the lowest is $9.87 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $36.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $36.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $44.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AZN stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

