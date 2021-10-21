ATB Capital Upgrades InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) to “Outperform”

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$2.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.75. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IPO. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

IPO stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.58. 228,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

