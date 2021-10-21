ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $537,238.02

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 103.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $537,238.02 and $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 127.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00315856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

