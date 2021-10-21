Atco (ACO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atco (TSE:ACO) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$970.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.448 dividend. This is an increase from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

