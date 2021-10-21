Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.30

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.41. Atlantia shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 3,671 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

