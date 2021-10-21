Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.07% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $42,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.42 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

