Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $999.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce sales of $999.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $999.30 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide posted sales of $809.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $14,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 164,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 119,504 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

