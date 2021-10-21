Atlas Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $291,983.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $291,983.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00068225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,066.90 or 1.00033634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.59 or 0.06456577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022524 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

