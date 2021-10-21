Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $420.85

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $420.85 and last traded at $417.50, with a volume of 19332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $409.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

