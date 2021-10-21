Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TEAM opened at $409.69 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $420.23. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of -146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

