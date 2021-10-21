Atomic Wallet Coin Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $15.79 million and $63,473.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001747 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068387 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00045142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

